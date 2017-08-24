Hurricane Harvey

Key Safety Tips

This is still a dangerous storm ; residents and visitors in areas potentially affected by the severe weather should listen to local officials, and continue to monitor local radio or TV stations for updated emergency information.

! Only call 911 if you have an immediate need for medical attention or evacuation assistance. If you can't get through to 911 on first try, keep calling. Another option is to place a call to one of five numbers for the Houston Command Center of the United States Coast Guard. The numbers are: 281-464-4851 281-464-4852 281-464-4853 281-464-4854 282-464-4855

If you are in a high rise building and need to shelter in place, go to the first or second floor hallways or interior rooms. You want to stay on floors above floodwater or storm surge, but do not go to the highest floors due to wind impacts.

If you are under a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately in the center of a small interior room (closet, interior hallway) on the lowest level of a sturdy building. Put as many walls as possible between you and the outside.

More safety tips: hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes. Also in Spanish.

Rumor: I’m an undocumented immigrant, I cannot go to a shelter because I will be reported to ICE or CBP.

Fact: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have stated that they are not conducting immigration enforcement at relief sites such as shelters or food banks. In the rare instance where local law enforcement informs ICE of a serious criminal alien at a relief site that presents a public safety threat, ICE will make a determination on a case-by-case basis about the appropriate enforcement actions. More information is available at U.S. Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) joint statement. The Federal Government strongly encourages all persons to follow the guidance of local officials and seek shelter regardless of their immigration status.

Most shelters are managed by local communities, the Red Cross, and other voluntary agencies. American Red Cross’ humanitarian mission is to feed, shelter, and provide other forms of support without regard to race, religion, or citizenship status. The Red Cross will not ask people to show any form of identification in order to stay in their shelters. In order to receive some Red Cross services, such as meeting with a caseworker to facilitate disaster recovery, they will need to verify a person’s pre-disaster address. For people who don’t have government-issued identification, the Red Cross can usually do this through alternative means, such as a copy of a utility bill.

Rumor: FEMA charges for services such as damage inspections or contractor repairs.

Fact: Scam artists may pose as government officials, aid workers, charitable organizations or insurance company employees.

Ask for identification and don’t be afraid to hang up on cold callers.

Contact government agencies using information posted on their websites or in other official sources.

Don’t sign anything you don’t understand or contracts with blank spaces.

To help people affected by the storm, visit @nvoad’s page for a listed of trusted organizations: https://www.nvoad.org/

To find family & friends or to register yourself as safe, visit the @americanredcross Safe & Well site: https://safeandwell.communityos.org/cms/

To report a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-866-908-9570

To talk to a professional who can help you cope with emotional distress from the storm, call the @disasterdistressline at 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746

Visit the FEMA Social Hub for updates from official emergency management social media accounts.

Download the FEMA Mobile App to receive alerts from the National Weather Service, get safety and survival tips, customize your emergency checklist, find your local shelter, and upload your disaster photos to help first responders.

Online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov

For national media inquiries please contact FEMA-News-Desk@fema.dhs.gov, or the news desk at (202) 646-3272.

In anticipation of Hurricane Harvey making landfall in the Gulf Coast region, Governor Greg Abbott declared a State of Disaster for 30 Texas counties. Check your county's emergency management website for updates, evacuation routes, and other resources.

In anticipation of Hurricane Harvey making landfall in the Gulf Coast region, Governor John Edwards declared a State of Emergency for the entire state of Louisiana.

Follow the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness on social media, and bookmark the state emergency website for updates:

If you are seeking to do business with FEMA in support of a disaster recovery effort, please be aware that in accordance with the Robert T. Stafford Act, FEMA’s goal is to seek local companies within the disaster area for goods and services related to a specific disaster when practical and feasible. Visit the Industry Liaison Program section.

Step One: Notify Your Insurer

After experiencing a flood, contact your agent or insurance company to file a claim. Make sure you have the following information handy:

The name of your insurance company

Your policy number

A telephone and/or email address where you can be reached at all times

An adjuster should contact you within a few days of filing your claim. If you do not hear from an adjuster, you can contact your insurance agent or company again.

Step Two: File Your Claim

Separate damaged from undamaged property. Your adjuster will need evidence of the damage to your home and possessions to prepare your repair estimate.

Take photographs of all of the damaged property, including discarded objects, structural damage, and standing floodwater levels.

Make a list of damaged or lost items and include their date of purchase, value, and receipts, if possible.

Officials may require disposal of damaged items so, if possible, place flooded items outside of the home.

Step Three: Complete a Proof of Loss to Support Your Claim

Your adjuster will assist you in preparing a Proof of Loss (which is your sworn statement of the amount you are claiming including necessary supporting documentation) for your official claim for damages. A Proof of Loss can be many things, but must contain the specific details set forth in the Standard Flood Insurance Policy. You'll need to file your Proof of Loss with your insurance company within 60 days of the flood. This document substantiates the insurance claim and is required before the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or insurance company can make payment.

You'll receive your claim payment after you and the insurer agree on the amount of damages and the insurer has your complete, accurate, and signed Proof of Loss. If major catastrophic flooding occurs, it may take longer to process claims and make payments because of the sheer number of claims submitted.

Unsatisfied With Your Claim Payment?

If after you recieve a denial letter (for all or some of your flood insurance claim) from your insurer you are unsatisfied with the dollar amount being offered for flood-loss repairs or replacements, you may explore other options. These options are only available for policyholders who have received a denial letter.

Need Additional Assistance?

If you still have claim questions, try searching this site or glancing through the page titles on the left side of this page (in the navigation menu) to look for answers. If that doesn't help, visit our Got a Problem? page.